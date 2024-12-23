B.C. Lions release veteran returner Terry Williams

The B.C. Lions have released return specialist Terry Williams.

The 28-year-old native of Greenwood, Miss. has been with the Lions since he was acquired via trade from the Ottawa Redblacks in 2022. He returned 65 punts for an average of 11.5 yards and 57 kickoffs for an average of 23.4 yards this past season, dressing for all 18 regular season games.

The Lions indicated that Williams was released to “pursue other opportunities,” though 3DownNation reporter John Hodge spoke to his agent, who indicated that he expects his client to remain in the CFL in 2025.

Williams has played 55 regular-season CFL games as a member of the Redblacks and Lions, catching 12 passes for 82 yards, rushing five times for 26 yards, returning 216 punts for 2,356 yards, and 185 kickoffs for 4,345 yards.