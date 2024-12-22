Elks ‘don’t foresee any challenges’ in renegotiating Cody Fajardo’s contract for backup QB role

The Edmonton Elks are confident that they can reach an agreement on a restructured contract with recently acquired backup quarterback Cody Fajardo.

“That process began yesterday and we’re in the process of doing that. I don’t foresee there being any challenges in restructuring a deal and getting something in place,” general manager Ed Hervey told The Kevin Karius Show on Wednesday. “Obviously, there will be a medical component that is tied to that as well. With that being said, I feel very confident in the fact that in making this deal, if there was anyone that I could work something out with, it would be Cody.”

The Elks acquired Fajardo via trade from the Montreal Alouettes on Tuesday, sending the rights to their own veteran pivot, McLeod Bethel-Thompson, back in return. The move provides a clean slate for Canadian quarterback Tre Ford to take over as the franchise’s undisputed starter, though there is still work to be done before the two passers can co-exist financially.

Fajardo remains under contract for next year on a deal that’s worth $482,000 in hard money, a number which is incompatible with the $367,000 that Ford can make in 2025 as part of a three-year extension signed earlier this month. That puts the Elks on a ticking clock to re-do the 32-year-old’s contract before January 15, when he is owed a $200,000 off-season bonus.

Hervey made clear that Edmonton would not be writing that particular cheque but insisted that the trade was a no-lose scenario for the club.

“There’s no risk involved in making this deal for us. If the unfortunate case comes where a deal cannot be made before his bonus, then we move and reset our focus and look to attempt something with someone else,” he said. “But I don’t think that’ll be the case. I think our fans know that if we’re making a move like this, there’s a strong possibility that a restructure can be made and I feel confident in that.”

Bethel-Thompson, who is a pending free agent, threw for 3,748 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with the Elks this past season while splitting time with Ford down the stretch. Fajardo, who is four years his junior, threw for 3,105 yards, 16 touchdowns, and seven interceptions with the Alouettes.

Even though swapping the established veterans could be viewed as a lateral move, Hervey believed it was important for the franchise to reset the position in order to best set up Ford for success.

“Having the chance to speak to McLeod, I thought in our conversation that he understood that the dynamics in our room had to change. It had no bearing on him personally, and I want to stress that — he was the ultimate professional on the call. It has more to do with

myself and our organization, we’re really putting this into a Tre Ford team,” he explained. “With the highs and lows of that development, we wouldn’t feel comfortable with last year’s co-starter or starting quarterback there. That wouldn’t create what we feel — what I feel personally — would be good for the quarterback room.”

A similar quarterback succession situation in Montreal provided a golden opportunity for both franchises to avoid internal strife. Just one season after he led the Alouettes to a Grey Cup title, Fajardo was bumped down the depth chart in favour of up-and-comer Davis Alexander and remaining in the city that replaced him would have proven awkward.

Hervey is confident that the Brea, Cal. native will embrace a backup role with the Green and Gold, providing both essential insurance for the team and valuable mentorship for Ford.

“I’ve been with Cody in B.C. I know what kind of person he is. I know what he brings to the table and there’s no question that he checked all the boxes for what we’re looking to do this season with respect to how we work to develop and give Tre Ford his opportunity,” he remarked.

“The coach can only help so much. You’ve got to have a quarterback in the room that you can work and build a relationship with and I believe that Cody is that guy. All the while, if Tre has to miss a game for the flu or something, we can all look on the field knowing that we have a capable quarterback that’s able to get us through a game or win a game for us.”

For that to happen, the two sides will have to strike a fresh financial agreement in the next 25 days.