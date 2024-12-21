Carolina Panthers’ RB Chuba Hubbard feels ‘no pressure’ representing Canada in NFL

Carolina Panthers’ running back Chuba Hubbard is at the head of the class when it comes to Canadians making a name for themselves in the NFL, but he doesn’t feel that role comes as a burden.

“There’s definitely no pressure. I say all the time, Canada is the greatest country in the world and I’m blessed to be able to be represented by them and then, obviously, everyone from my hometown,” the Sherwood Park, Alta. native told The Reid Wilkins Show this week.

“Over the years, seeing the amount of Canadian talent make it to the highest stage — I think every single year they’ve broken the draft record since I got drafted in my class of ’21. Just to see more and more guys come and have success, it’s just awesome. It’s amazing to see. It shows that kids that were in my shoes or whoever else’s shoes, that they can do it too, no matter if they’re from a small town in Canada or a big city. It’s definitely good to see.”

Hubbard is in his fourth season with the Panthers since being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, putting forth a career year that has had historic implications for Canadians. Through 14 games, he has carried the ball 225 times for 1,043 yards and eight touchdowns, while catching 39 passes for 158 yards and another score.

In so doing, the 25-year-old became just the second Canadian to ever rush for more than 1,000 yards, following Rueben Mayes in 1986. With three games remaining, he is just 311 yards shy of the North Battleford, Sask. native’s single-season Canadian rushing record.

“It’s definitely a blessing. I’m a product of my environment. Got a great O-line around me, great teammates, great coaching staff, great scheme,” Hubbard said of the milestone. “Obviously, I want to win and get to the playoffs and win a championship but to be able to achieve that, it’s great.”

That success on the field has been rewarded off of it, with the Panthers signing Hubbard to a four-year contract extension worth $33 million last month. It provides the generational wealth and security that the six-foot-one, 210-pound ball-carrier once dreamed about while toting the rock at Bev Facey Community High School.

“It’s huge. Obviously something I’ve been chasing for a long time, especially for my family, just having that security,” he said of the deal. “The Panthers are the ones that drafted me, they’re the ones that believed in me, so for me to build myself up here and then also be able to continue on helping build the culture here and turn things around here, it’s special. I’m definitely blessed.”

Big money deals and stardom south of the border haven’t disconnected Hubbard from his roots in the suburbs of Edmonton, though. As media requests have poured in this year, he has tried to carve out time for local media like Edmonton Sports Talk in order to express his gratitude for where he came from.

“I always want to be able to be an outlet for my hometown and Canada as a whole. Getting my insight and being able to connect with people like you guys, it’s all love. I’m not going to shy away from that.”

It is partially due to that down-to-earth mentality that the Panthers have chosen to make the Oklahoma State product a cornerstone of their rebuild. The moribund franchise sits at 3-11 on the year and is destined to miss the postseason for a seventh consecutive year. However, Hubbard sees signs of a turnaround.

“It’s cliche to say but they always say ‘Rome wasn’t built overnight.’ I definitely feel like we’re building something special here,” he explained. “Like I said earlier, we’re just trying to build and shape an identity and a culture here, and honestly, throughout the years, that’s been a big struggle for us. But I’ve said to many people that I feel like we’re closer than we’ve ever been. Obviously this season, the record, however you want to look at it, may not reflect that, but we’re getting there. We’re making traction and I know that it’s only going to get better from here.”

The Panthers will host the Arizona Cardinals (7-7) at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, December 22.