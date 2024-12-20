Stampeders extend OL D’Antne Demery, release REC Tre Odoms-Dukes

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American offensive lineman D’Antne Demery to a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2026 season.

Demery started all 13 games he played last season at left tackle, helping the Stamps allow the second-fewest sacks in the league.

Over two seasons in Calgary, the six-foot-five, 323-pound blocker has appeared in 23 games protecting Jake Maier’s blindside. He started his CFL career by playing one game for the Edmonton Elks in 2021.

“D’Antne is a great teammate and a player who has consistently gotten better since he first came to Calgary,” Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson said in a statement. “We believe his arrow is pointing up.”

Prior to his CFL career, Demery played 26 games and made 25 starts over three seasons at Florida International University. In 2019, he was part of a Golden Panthers offensive line that allowed just 14 sacks on the season, the lowest total in Conference USA. In 2018, he started 11 games at left tackle and helped the Panthers set a single-season school record with just eight sacks allowed.

“I’m just so excited to have the opportunity to come back,” Demery said as part of the announcement. “I can’t wait to get back to work with the guys.”

In another transaction, American receiver and pending free agent Tre-Odoms Dukes was released by the Stampeders.

The 27-year-old did not see action in a single game last season, spending the duration of the year as a healthy scratch on the one-game injured list. Through two previous campaigns in Calgary, the South Florida product appeared in 18 games and recorded 71 receptions for 798 yards and three touchdowns.