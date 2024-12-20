Ottawa Redblacks sign American OL Dino Boyd to one-year contract extension

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed American offensive lineman Dino Boyd to a one-year contract extension through the 2025 season.

“Dino has brought consistency and physicality to our offensive line since he joined us in 2021,” head coach Bob Dyce said in a statement. “We are excited to have him back for the 2025 season.”

The six-foot-four, 300-pound Boyd came to the CFL in 2021 with the Redblacks. He started 12 games in 2024 then suffered a season-ending injury in Week 15. The 28-year-old has been a starter in the nation’s capital since 2022.

Boyd spent his final NCAA season at the University of Cincinnati, starting in all 13 games at left tackle, following three seasons at the University of Rhode Island. The Newark, New Jersey native earned an invite to Kansas City Chiefs training camp in 2019, subsequently spending time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, and Winnipeg Blue Bombers, then found a home in Ottawa.