Canadian receiver Elic Ayomanor declares for 2025 NFL Draft

Canadian receiver Elic Ayomanor has officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, foregoing his final two years of collegiate eligibility.

The redshirt sophomore from Medicine Hat, Alta. has logged two impressive campaigns for Stanford University. In 2023, he logged 62 receptions for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns — including a 294-yard, three-touchdown performance against future Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter — to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian player in the NCAA.

While his statistical output declined this past season, Ayomanor still caught 63 passes for 831 yards and six touchdowns to be named a Cornish Trophy finalist. He was named second-team All-ACC in 2024, building off an honourable mention All-PAC 12 selection from 2023. He was also named to Pro Football Focus’ Freshman All-American team that year.

Ayomanor committed to the Cardinals in 2022 as a three-star recruit after finishing his high school education at Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts. At the time, he turned down offers from California, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt, among others.

The six-foot-two, 210-pound target is currently viewed as a Day 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, though his stock could rise rapidly in what is viewed by most analysts as a weak class of talent. By declaring for the NFL Draft, Ayomanor will also be entered into the 2025 CFL Draft, though he will likely fall to the late rounds or go entirely unselected due to the substantial NFL interest.