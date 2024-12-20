B.C. Lions sign former CFL first-round pick Deshawn Stevens, three others

The B.C. Lions have signed four players to their 2025 roster, including Canadian defensive lineman Deshawn Stevens.

Stevens was the sixth overall pick in the 2021 CFL Draft by the Ottawa Redblacks. Over three seasons with the team, he recorded eight defensive tackles and 10 special teams tackles in 31 regular season games.

The six-foot-two, 255-pound native of Toronto played his first four collegiate seasons at the University of Maine, recording 211 total tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, four pass knockdowns, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and one interception. He was named second-team All-CAA as a redshirt sophomore in 2018. The 27-year-old then transferred to West Virginia University in 2021 where he made 12 total tackles over 12 games.

Also signed by the Lions were American linebacker Devin Richardson, as well as American offensive lineman Tyler Smith and Tairiq Stewart.

Richardson signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent and later spent time on the team’s practice roster. The six-foot-two, 229-pound defender played his senior season at Washington State where he racked up 62 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and a forced fumble in 12 games. The native of Klein, Tex. played in his home state for the University of Texas from 2021 to 2022 after initially beginning his collegiate career at New Mexico, where he was named a Freshman All-American in 2019.

Smith initially signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent and was waived following rookie mini-camp at the end of May. The six-foot-eight, 310-pound blocker was a five-year starter at Western Carolina from 2018 to 2023, setting a supposed program record with 54 consecutive starts. He was a first-team All-Southern Conference in 2023 and a two-time second-team All-Southern Conference selection (2021, 2022).

Stewart attended training camp last season with the Edmonton Elks and spent time on the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ practice roster. He played 29 games with the North Carolina A&T Aggies after previously spending time with West Virginia and ASA Brooklyn College. The Cleveland, Ohio native was named first-team All-Big South in 2022 and second-team All-CAA in 2023.