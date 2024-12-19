Toronto Argonauts sign two-time CJFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephen Smith

The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian linebacker Stephen Smith to their 2025 training camp roster.

Smith spent last season pulling double-duty, serving on the practice roster of the Saskatchewan Roughriders while still playing for the Regina Thunder of the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL). He registered one special teams tackle in two CFL preseason appearances.

The six-foot, 220-pound defender has played the last four seasons with the Thunder, winning CJFL Defensive Player of the Year in each of the past two years while earning back-to-back All-Canadian selections. Over 40 career games in junior, Smith has amassed 315 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three interceptions, one forced fumble, and a blocked kick.