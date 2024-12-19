Ticats’ punter Nik Constantinou works out for Baltimore Ravens

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ punter Nik Constantinou worked out for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.

Constantinou punted 102 times with the Tiger-Cats this past season, finishing sixth league-wide in gross average (47.1 yards) and third in net average (36.8 yards). He previously worked out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 25-year-old native of Melbourne, Australia was a first-round pick in the 2024 CFL Global Draft out of Texas A&M University. He signed with the Tiger-Cats in May following his release from the Denver Broncos.

Constantinou remains under contract with Hamilton next season but is able to explore opportunities south of the border during the three-down league’s NFL window. All CFL players are eligible to work out for NFL teams through Feb. 11, 2025, but can’t sign contracts with teams south of the border until Jan. 6, 2025.