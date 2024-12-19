Stampeders sign veteran LS Aaron Crawford to two-year extension

The Calgary Stampeders have signed veteran long snapper Aaron Crawford to a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the club through 2026.

The 38-year-old has played 11 CFL seasons, the past four of which were as a member of the Red and White. He suited up in all 18 games during the 2024 campaign and recorded four special-teams tackles.

“Aaron remains one of the best long snappers in the league,” Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson said in a statement. “Part of René Paredes’ success can be traced to Aaron’s solid and consistent work and it’s good to have Aaron back.”

Crawford spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before joining the Stamps in 2021. In 163 career regular-season contests, he has 39 special-teams tackles, two defensive stops and a forced fumble. The Medicine Hat, Alta. native was voted the league’s all-star long snapper by the CFL Players’ Association in 2022.

“We’ve started building something special here,” Crawford said as part of the announcement. “I’m looking forward to continuing to be a part of Stampeder football.”

Prior to turning pro, Crawford played 13 games at linebacker in two seasons at Saint Mary’s. He recorded 55.5 career tackles for the Huskies including eight tackles for loss and added 3.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles and was part of Saint Mary’s Atlantic University Sport conference championship team in 2009.