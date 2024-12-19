Riders add LB coach Travis Brown, offensive assistant Josh Donnelly to coaching staff

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced their coaching and football operations staff for the 2025 season, adding two new assistant coaches.

Travis Brown has been hired as linebackers coach, while youngster Josh Donnelly joins as an offensive assistant. All other roles will continue to be filled by incumbent coaches.  

Brown has spent the last six seasons with the B.C. Lions (2019-24), where he helped linebackers Bo Lokombo and Jordan Williams win the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian Award (2021) and Most Outstanding Rookie Award (2021) respectively. He previously spent two years in the same role with the Edmonton Elks (2018-2019), where he coached J.C. Sherritt to a 100-tackle season. He will now take over for Sherritt with the Riders, after the former member of the Green and Gold returned to Edmonton to become defensive coordinator.

The native of Fresno, Cal. played two seasons in the CFL with the Ottawa Redblacks, notching 70 total tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions in 21 games. He began coaching in 2017 with his alma mater, Fresno State, before returning to the CFL.

Courtesy: Regina Rams

Donnelly joins the Roughriders after spending the last two seasons as a coach for the University of Regina Rams. Donnelly began as the pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2023, just one season after he was forced to retire as the team’s QB due to injury. The Regina native was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2024 and helped lead the Rams to a Hardy Cup victory and a national semi-final appearance. 

The six-foot-three, 190-pound passer previously suited up in 11 games for the program, completing 189-of-324 passes for 2,945 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He will serve on the Riders’ staff underneath offensive coordinator Marc Mueller, who also quarterbacked the Rams.

Saskatchewan’s complete 2025 staff can be found below.

Football Operations 

Vice President, Football Operations and General Manager  Jeremy O’Day 
Assistant General Manager  Paul Jones 
Assistant General Manager Kyle Carson 
Director, Football Operations  Jordan Greenly 
Coordinator, Player Personnel  Larry Dean 

 

Coaching Staff  

Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator  Corey Mace 
Offensive Coordinator  Marc Mueller 
Special Teams Coordinator  Kent Maugeri 
Offensive Line  Edwin Harrison 
Receivers  Marquay McDaniel 
Running Backs  Anthony Vitale 
Offensive Assistant  Josh Donnelly 
Defensive Backs and Pass Game Coordinator  Joshua Bell 
Defensive Line  Phillip Daniels 
Linebackers  Travis Brown 
Defensive Assistant  Jordan Linnen 
Assistant Special Teams Jeff Higgins

 

Equipment Staff  

Manager, Equipment  Gordon Gilroy 
Assistant Manager, Equipment  Ty Robinson 

 

Video Staff  

Manager, Video and Analytics  Nick Bowley 
Video and Analytics  Nathan Schellenberg 
Video and Analytics  Michael Woytowich 

 

Health & Wellness  

Head Athletic Therapist  Greg Mayer 
Assistant Head Athletic Therapist  Brooke Kosolofski 
Head, Strength and Conditioning  Dan Farthing 
Team Chaplain  Jared LaCoste 

