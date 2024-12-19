Riders add LB coach Travis Brown, offensive assistant Josh Donnelly to coaching staff

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced their coaching and football operations staff for the 2025 season, adding two new assistant coaches.

Travis Brown has been hired as linebackers coach, while youngster Josh Donnelly joins as an offensive assistant. All other roles will continue to be filled by incumbent coaches.

Brown has spent the last six seasons with the B.C. Lions (2019-24), where he helped linebackers Bo Lokombo and Jordan Williams win the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian Award (2021) and Most Outstanding Rookie Award (2021) respectively. He previously spent two years in the same role with the Edmonton Elks (2018-2019), where he coached J.C. Sherritt to a 100-tackle season. He will now take over for Sherritt with the Riders, after the former member of the Green and Gold returned to Edmonton to become defensive coordinator.

The native of Fresno, Cal. played two seasons in the CFL with the Ottawa Redblacks, notching 70 total tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions in 21 games. He began coaching in 2017 with his alma mater, Fresno State, before returning to the CFL.

Donnelly joins the Roughriders after spending the last two seasons as a coach for the University of Regina Rams. Donnelly began as the pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2023, just one season after he was forced to retire as the team’s QB due to injury. The Regina native was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2024 and helped lead the Rams to a Hardy Cup victory and a national semi-final appearance.

The six-foot-three, 190-pound passer previously suited up in 11 games for the program, completing 189-of-324 passes for 2,945 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He will serve on the Riders’ staff underneath offensive coordinator Marc Mueller, who also quarterbacked the Rams.

Saskatchewan’s complete 2025 staff can be found below.

Football Operations

Vice President, Football Operations and General Manager Jeremy O’Day Assistant General Manager Paul Jones Assistant General Manager Kyle Carson Director, Football Operations Jordan Greenly Coordinator, Player Personnel Larry Dean

Coaching Staff

Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Corey Mace Offensive Coordinator Marc Mueller Special Teams Coordinator Kent Maugeri Offensive Line Edwin Harrison Receivers Marquay McDaniel Running Backs Anthony Vitale Offensive Assistant Josh Donnelly Defensive Backs and Pass Game Coordinator Joshua Bell Defensive Line Phillip Daniels Linebackers Travis Brown Defensive Assistant Jordan Linnen Assistant Special Teams Jeff Higgins

Equipment Staff

Manager, Equipment Gordon Gilroy Assistant Manager, Equipment Ty Robinson

Video Staff

Manager, Video and Analytics Nick Bowley Video and Analytics Nathan Schellenberg Video and Analytics Michael Woytowich

Health & Wellness