Once more Ento the breach: Alouettes sign DB Kabion Ento to two-year extension

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American defensive back Kabion Ento to a two-year extension that will keep him with the club through the 2026 campaign.

The six-foot-one, 190-pound cornerback was named East Division All-CFL this year in 2024, making 56 defensive tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in 18 games.

“Kabion has established himself as one of our key players over the past two years on our team,” Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement. “He has been dominant since the end of the season and the 2023 playoffs. This matter was a priority for us and we are extremely pleased that it has been resolved.”

The 28-year-old first joined the Alouettes in 2023, playing 15 games during his rookie season and making 48 defensive tackles with three interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown. He started all three playoff games including the Grey Cup, where he had a defensive tackle, an interception, a forced fumble and two pass breakups.

A former receiver at the University of Colorado, Ento converted to defensive back as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers in 2019. He spent parts of three seasons with the NFL team but never suited up for a game.