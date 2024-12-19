Buffalo Bills release Canadian DT Eli Ankou… again

Canadian defensive tackle Eli Ankou has been released from the Buffalo Bills’ practice roster yet again.

Ankou has spent the entirety of the 2024 season thus far with the Bills, earning elevation for two games and recording five total tackles. In total, this marks the sixth time that he has been waived or released by Buffalo since 2021, and the 12th time he has been waived or released in his eight-year NFL career.

The 30-year-old first signed with the Bills ahead of the 2021 season but was let go following training camp. He rejoined the team midway through the season and played five games but failed to make the opening day roster in either 2022 or 2023, spending the majority of both seasons on the practice roster.

The Ottawa native briefly left the club last year after being claimed by the Atlanta Falcon, only to return to Buffalo a few weeks later. However, he was released ahead of the playoffs and brought back on a futures deal, once again getting placed on the practice squad to begin this year.

The UCLA product broke into the league as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2017. He has since been a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons, Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tennessee Titans.

The six-foot-three, 325-pounder has appeared in 36 career NFL games with three starts, recording 49 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and 2.5 sacks.

Ankou was selected in the third round of the 2017 CFL Draft by the Ottawa Redblacks, who still own his CFL rights.

The Bills (11-3) are slated to host the New England Patriots (3-11) on Sunday, December 22.