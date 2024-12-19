B.C. Lions sign Canadian REC Brayden Lenius, one other

The B.C. Lions have signed Canadian receiver Brayden Lenius for the 2025 season.

Lenius was originally selected in the second round of the 2019 CFL Draft by the Saskatchewan Roughriders, recording 58 receptions for 659 receiving yards and five touchdowns over four seasons in Regina. He had a brief stint with the Atlanta Falcons following a breakout 2021 season before returning to the Riders late in 2022.

The 28-year-old has battled injuries over the last two years and was released by the Riders after being unable to participate in training camp due to a foot injury that never fully healed. He won the CFL’s prestigious Jake Gaudaur Award in 2023 after missing nearly the entire year with a lacerated kidney and a Lisfranc sprain.

Born in Regina but raised in North Vancouver, Lenius played high school football in B.C. for Carson Graham Secondary. The six-foot-five, 230-pound target played at the University of Washington from 2014-17, hauling in 42 receptions for 452 yards and three touchdowns in 39 games with the Huskies. He transferred to New Mexico for his senior season and caught six passes for 39 yards and a touchdown in 11 games with the Lobos.

In addition to Lenius, the Lions also re-signed American defensive back Jordan Perryman to a two-year deal after he finished the season on the practice squad.

The six-foot, 200-pound cornerback appeared in 10 regular season games as a rookie, registering seven defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, and a forced fumble. He previously attended training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Perryman suited up in 42 games at UC Davis from 2017-21, registering 140 combined tackles, 23 pass breakups, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries while earning first-team All-Big Sky honours in 2021. He transferred to Washington for his senior season in 2022, notching 37 tackles and one pass breakup across ten games.