B.C. Lions make Canadian DL Mathieu Betts highest-paid defensive player in CFL

The B.C. Lions have signed Canadian defensive lineman Mathieu Betts to a two-year extension through 2026.

According to 3DownNation insider Justin Dunk, Betts has become the highest-paid defensive player in the CFL. For the 2025 season, he’ll earn $260,000 in hard money with $6,000 additional available in all-star and award incentives. And 2026, the veteran is set to make $270,000 in hard money with $6,000 additional available in all-star and award incentives. All football money, no marketing cash.

The 29-year-old Betts was eligible to become a free agent in February.

“Mathieu is an elite player in this league who is playing at a premium position. He’s truly one-of-one, meaning there isn’t another player like him in the CFL,” general manager Ryan Rigmaiden said in a statement.

“As we continue to add toughness and grit to this roster, Betts will be a cornerstone of this defence and someone we’ll continue to build around.”

Betts was with the Detroit Lions for training camp and preseason in 2024, he recorded two tackles and one sack in three exhibition games. After being released among final roster decisions, he returned to British Columbia on August 30, registering 13 defensive tackles and two sacks in seven regular season games while adding his first career touchdown on an interception return in a victory over Calgary on October 4.

The Montreal native put together a historic 2023 season with 18 sacks to set a new single-season mark by a Canadian previously held by Lions legend Brent Johnson and Jamaal Westerman. Betts was the first B.C. pass rusher to lead the CFL in sacks since Keron Williams in 2012 while his 42 defensive tackles set a new career-high.

He was recognized for his stellar campaign with the CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player award while collecting West Division and CFL all-star nods for the first time in his career.

Betts originally signed with the Lions for the 2022 season, he appeared in 13 regular season games and made 26 defensive tackles with seven sacks.

After signing with the Chicago Bears as a undrafted NFL free agent in April 2019, Betts was selected by the Edmonton Eskimos in round one, third overall during the CFL Draft. He suited up in eight games over two seasons with the Green and Gold following his release from Chicago.

Betts played at Laval University from 2015-2018 where his accolades included the J.P. Metras Trophy for Most Outstanding Lineman in the country in three seasons and Vanier Cup titles with the Rouge et Or in 2016 and 2018.