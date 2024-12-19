B.C. Lions hiring Mike Benevides as defensive coordinator: report

The B.C. Lions could have a familiar face as defensive coordinator in 2025.

According to a report from TSN’s Farhan Lalji, the team has agreed to terms with Mike Benevides to take over the defensive coordinator role under new head coach Buck Pierce. The 56-year-old has spent the past two seasons as the Lions’ special teams coordinator and was one of three finalists considered for the head coaching job.

Benevides has a long history in B.C. dating back to 2003, when he began his first stint as special teams coordinator. He went on to serve as defensive coordinator from 2008 to 2011 before taking over as the team’s head coach after Wally Buono retired from the sidelines. The Toronto native went 33-21 over three seasons at the helm but failed to win a playoff game, resulting in his dismissal following the 2014 campaign.

The York University product later had stints as defensive coordinator with the Edmonton Elks (2016-18) and Ottawa Redblacks (2020-22), before returning to B.C.

The Lions’ incumbent defensive coordinator, Ryan Phillips, is the only member of the team’s 2024 staff who remains under contract for next season and his firing would count against the football operations cap. According to Lalji, the former defensive back could still return next season in a different role, though that has yet to be hammered out.