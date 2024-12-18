Roughriders sign Canadian DB Jayden Dalke to one-year contract extension

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian defensive back Jayden Dalke to a one-year contract extension for the 2025 season. He was a pending free agent.

The six-foot-one, 200-pound defender recorded 10 defensive tackles, four special teams stops, one sack, and one forced fumble over 16 regular season games in 2024.

The native of Leduc, Alta. was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 CFL Draft. He suited up in 18 regular season games as a rookie, registering 15 defensive tackles and 11 special teams stops.

In 2023, the 28-year-old contributed 41 defensive tackles, three special teams stops, two forced fumbles, and one interception over 14 games.

Dalke spent two seasons with the University of Alberta Golden Bears, making 93 tackles, 10 pass knockdowns, three interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery over 15 games.

In his senior season, Dalke was named a Canada West first-team all-star and a U Sports second-team All-Canadian. In 2019, he was unanimously selected as a Canada West first-team all-star.

Dalke played for the Edmonton Wildcats in the Prairie Football Conference from 2015 to 2018. He recorded 165 defensive tackles over 32 CJFL games.