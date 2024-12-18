Pass rusher Bryce Carter signs two-year contract extension with Ottawa Redblacks

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed American pass rusher Bryce Carter to a two-year contract extension through the 2026 season.

The 26-year-old played 11 games in 2024, recording 21 tackles and four sacks. The native of Steelton, Pa. enjoyed his best season in 2023 when he registered a career-high 31 tackles, 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 18 games, finishing second league-wide in sacks.

“Bryce is one of our league’s first defensive linemen, evidenced by his production over the last three seasons,” head coach Bob Dyce said in a statement. “His ability to get to the quarterback, combined with his physicality in the run game are critical elements of our defence.”

After starting his collegiate career at Towson University, the six-foot, 250-pound defender transferred to James Madison University in 2021. He recorded 54 tackles, nine sacks, and three forced fumbles over 14 games with the Dukes that year.

Carter first signed with the Redblacks in 2022 and notched his first career sack in his second professional game against Toronto on July 31. He tallied 10 tackles and two sacks over six games during his rookie CFL season.

Through 35 career regular season games, Carter has made 62 tackles, 18 sacks, and two forced fumbles.