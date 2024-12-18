Opinion: divorce between Montreal Alouettes, Cody Fajardo was inevitable

The Montreal Alouettes traded Cody Fajardo to the Edmonton Elks on Wednesday, a move that felt inevitable as soon as Davis Alexander signed a three-year deal to become the team’s starting quarterback.

Fajardo’s future has been the organization’s biggest question since the ink on Alexander’s extension dried late last month. General manager Danny Maciocia and head coach Jason Maas said multiple times they could work with both quarterbacks, but that arrangement wasn’t realistic for multiple reasons.

First, Fajardo mentioned in his end-of-season media availability that having two talented passers in the same locker room divides everybody: coaches, players, and fans. He’s got a point, too — just look at what happened with Nathan Rourke and Vernon Adams Jr. in B.C. this past year.

Come training camp, Fajardo would have needed to explain himself, and the atmosphere would have been awkward before anyone took the first snap. With a team that wants to restart on a high note after a disappointing exit from the playoffs, the arrangement could have quickly devolved into a nightmare.

Second, there is the situation itself. Alexander’s general manager gave him the keys to the organization, but having Fajardo behind him on the depth chart could have led to controversy in the case of injury or a shaky start to the season.

The Alouettes know exactly what Fajardo brings and Maas, who coached the 32-year-old in Saskatchewan before their stint together in Montreal, is more in tune with his strengths and weaknesses than anyone. Instead of answering tough questions about his quarterback situation on a weekly basis, Alexander will get the full spotlight after developing in Fajardo’s shadow for the past two years.

Third, Fajardo’s contract is off the books for Maciocia. The team doesn’t need to restructure the deal, which includes a $200,000 off-season roster bonus on January 15, sparing everyone some tough talks. Had the renegotiation gone south, it’s likely that Montreal would have had to cut Fajardo for no return.

In exchange, Montreal got the rights to McLeod Bethel-Thompson from Edmonton, who’s set to become a free agent in February. Given the circumstances, this seems like the best return the team could have gotten.

Per sources, the 36-year-old has shown interest in playing for the Als, though the team didn’t receive any guarantees from the quarterback’s camp.

If he were to sign with Montreal for 2025, Bethel-Thompson would provide the club with arguably the CFL’s best backup quarterback. He has a lot of experience, having led the Toronto Argonauts to a Grey Cup in 2022, and finished the 2024 season with 3,748 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with the Elks.

Perhaps most importantly, Bethel-Thompson would embrace the mentorship role he would fill for Davis Alexander without fans clamouring for him to play at the first sign of trouble. This may not have been the case for Fajardo, who remains somewhat of a local hero after winning Grey Cup MVP in 2023.

Though some fans might not like the return Maciocia got for his quarterback, they need to consider the situation. Between Fajardo’s upcoming bonus and the threat of a looming distraction, a trade was necessary — and there was no better return than Bethel-Thompson.