Montreal Alouettes extend Canadian DL Lwal Uguak through 2026

The Montreal Alouettes have signed Canadian defensive lineman Lwal Uguak to a contract extension through 2026. He was already under contract for 2025.

“We are very happy that Lwal’s continued his stay with us,” said general manager Danny Maciocia in a statement. “His return last summer greatly helped the team’s defence. He is well-adapted to the coaches, his teammates, and the playing system. He is still a young player, and I know he can be one of the best in the league at his position.”

The six-foot-four, 261-pound native of Edmonton, Alta. was a first-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft out of Texas Christian University. He made 16 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble as a rookie, helping the Alouettes in the Grey Cup.

The 24-year-old signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last off-season and participated in training camp with the team. He also recorded two tackles, one sack, and one pass knockdown during the preseason, though he was cut at the conclusion of training camp.

Uguak rejoined the Alouettes this past September and made five tackles over five regular season games. He also collected three defensive tackles and one pass knockdown during the East Final, which Montreal narrowly lost to the visiting Toronto Argonauts.