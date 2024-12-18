Arizona Cardinals work out Edmonton Elks’ DL Elliott Brown

The Arizona Cardinals worked out defensive lineman Elliott Brown on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The six-foot-four, 225-pound native of Odenton, Md. had a breakout season with the Edmonton Elks this past year, making 44 defensive tackles, eight sacks, and one forced fumble over 18 regular season games.

The 26-year-old played nine games with the Elks as a CFL rookie in 2023, recording 10 tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble.

Brown played five seasons at the University of Virginia where he made 61 total tackles, five sacks, and one interception in 53 games. He broke out as a senior in 2021, making five starts and recording 42 total tackles and three sacks.

This was Brown’s second NFL workout this off-season as he previously visited the Denver Broncos.