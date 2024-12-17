Toronto Argonauts sign DB Anthony Sao

The Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive back Anthony Sao.

The six-foot-one, 200-pound defender played collegiately at Nazarene University, an NAIA program located in Olathe, Kan. He recorded 112 total tackles, six interceptions, one sack, and one blocked kick over 33 games with the Pioneers.

The native of Compton, Calif. was named first-team All-Heart of America Athletic Conference (HAAC) as a junior. He was briefly a member of the Atlanta Falcons after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2024.