Saskatchewan Roughriders re-sign homegrown OL Noah Zerr for 2025

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian offensive lineman Noah Zerr for the 2025 season. He was a pending free agent.

The six-foot-six, 325-pound blocker signed with his hometown team as a free agent last December. He dressed for 11 regular season games with the Riders in 2024, making four starts at left guard.

The 26-year-old native of Langenburg, Sask. was originally a second-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft to the B.C. Lions. He dressed for four games as a rookie but was cut in training camp the following year. He signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and dressed for three games with the team but wasn’t retained following the season.

Zerr was a standout at the University of Saskatchewan where he played 41 games over five seasons with the Huskies, earning a first-team U Sports All-Canadian selection in 2021.