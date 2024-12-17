Ottawa Redblacks sign undrafted Canadians Cooper Hamilton, Darius Simmons

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed Canadian receiver Darius Simmons and Canadian offensive lineman Cooper Hamilton, both of whom went unselected in the 2024 CFL Draft.

Simmons made 117 catches for 1,818 yards and five touchdowns over the course of his collegiate career at McGill University. The six-foot, 192-pound native of Lachine, Que. was a three-time RSEQ all-star with the Redbirds and was previously a two-time RSEQ Division II all-star at John Abbott College.

Hamilton attended training camp with the Redblacks this past season before being sent back to Wilfrid Laurier University for his final season of U Sports eligibility. The six-foot-seven, 300-pound native of Innisfil, Ont. was a two-time second-team OUA all-star and helped the Golden Hawks reach the Vanier Cup in 2024.

The Redblacks also officially announced the signings of receiver Jeremy Murphy and Deionte Knight, which were reported by 3DownNation last week.