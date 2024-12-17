Edmonton Elks acquire Cody Fajardo from Montreal Alouettes for McLeod Bethel-Thompson

The Edmonton Elks have acquired quarterback Cody Fajardo from the Montreal Alouettes in exchange for quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson.

Fajardo spent the past two seasons with the Alouettes, throwing for 6,952 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions and rushing 108 times for 618 yards and six scores. He helped lead the team to a Grey Cup victory in 2023 when he was named the Most Valuable Player of the CFL’s championship game.

Montreal recently signed Davis Alexander to a three-year contract extension, confirming that he will be the team’s starting quarterback in 2025. The 26-year-old went 4-0 as a starter this past season while Fajardo was out due to a hamstring injury.

Fajardo remains under contract for next year on a deal that’s worth $482,000 in hard money, including a $200,000 roster bonus on Jan. 15. It remains to be seen if the Elks will try to renegotiate the deal as they recently gave Tre Ford a three-year contract extension, which included a $100,000 signing bonus and a maximum value of $367,000 for 2025.

“We believe in the importance of depth at the quarterback position and having two dependable options behind centre in the Canadian Football League,” said Edmonton general manager Ed Hervey in a statement. “Cody is an accomplished CFL quarterback who will bring valuable experience to our locker room and organization.”

“We believe Cody can help this team and push Tre Ford to be the most successful quarterback he can be.”

Bethel-Thompson is a pending free agent, which means the Alouettes will need to sign him to a fresh contract if he’s to be on the roster this upcoming season. The 36-year-old threw for 3,748 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with the Elks this past season and ran the ball 11 times for 83 yards.

“McLeod is a veteran in the CFL and he could be a great backup for our team,” said Montreal general manager Danny Maciocia. “I thank Cody for his two years in Montreal. He has been a true leader both in the locker room and on the field. I wish him the best of luck in Edmonton.”

3DownNation reporter John Hodge spoke to Bethel-Thompson’s agent, Ferrell Elliott, following the trade. Elliott was complimentary of Maciocia and expressed optimism that an agreement on a contract extension could be made, though nothing appears imminent.

Fajardo has played 116 career regular season CFL games as a member of the Toronto Argonauts, B.C. Lions, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Alouettes, throwing for 17,998 yards, 83 touchdowns, and 52 interceptions. The native of Brea, Calif. was named All-CFL as a member of the Riders in 2019 when he led the league in passing yards.

“Not the way I imagined ending this chapter as I was hoping the book ended in Montreal, but life throws you curveballs, and champions adapt. I’m grateful for the journey, the lessons, and the opportunity to play for such an incredible organization,” wrote Fajardo in a statement.

“Although short and sweet, these past two seasons were unforgettable. The blood, sweat, and tears poured into this game were all worth it the moment we lifted that Grey Cup as a team. Those memories, the brotherhood, and the fans who showed up for us every step of the way will stay with me forever.”

Bethel-Thompson has thrown for 17,009 yards, 94 touchdowns, and 60 interceptions over 70 career regular season CFL games as a member of the Argonauts and Elks. The native of San Francisco, Calif. was twice named All-East Division while playing for Toronto and helped lead the team to a Grey Cup victory in 2022.