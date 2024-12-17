Indianapolis Colts work out Canadian DB Tyrell Ford: sources

Canadian defensive back Tyrell Ford worked out for the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, per sources.

The native of Niagara Falls, Ont. was named an All-CFL cornerback with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this past season, recording 51 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, and seven interceptions. He is set to become a CFL free agent in February.

The five-foot-eleven, 188-pound defender was a second-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft out of the University of Waterloo. He signed with the Blue Bombers after attending minicamps with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets and recorded three defensive tackles and 10 special teams tackles during his rookie season, making one start.

The 26-year-old received renewed NFL interest in 2023, working out for the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Cincinnati Bengals. He eventually signed with the Packers, though he was released at the conclusion of training camp.

Ford, the twin brother of Edmonton Elks’ quarterback Tre Ford, has already worked out for the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers this off-season.

It was also reported that receiver Kalil Pimpleton and offensive lineman Trevor Reid attended the workout as well.

Pimpleton made 45 catches for 715 yards and three touchdowns with the Ottawa Redblacks this past season, his first in the CFL, while Reid started all 18 regular season games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders at left tackle.

All CFL players are eligible to work out for NFL teams through Feb. 11, 2025, but can’t sign contracts until Jan. 6, 2025.