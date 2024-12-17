CFLPA unveils inaugural CFL team report card results

The Canadian Football League Players’ Association (CFLPA) has released the results of its first annual report card, which allowed players to anonymously assess all nine CFL teams.

In October, the union distributed an online survey to its membership that was completed over a two-week period. The survey contained 58 questions across eight different categories, including football operations, management and administration, training and medical staff, equipment, family treatment, nutrition and diet, team travel, and training camp. An in-depth description of each category can be found at the bottom of this article.

495 players completed the questionnaire with the results being refined by Dr. Desmond McEwen, an assistant professor in sport psychology at the University of British Columbia. The CFLPA indicated this was done to “ensure a comprehensive and impartial systematic review of all data collected.”

The results were as follows.

Only two As were awarded, which went to Saskatchewan for football operations and Hamilton for equipment. No team scored an A+ in any category on the report card.

Only two Fs were assessed, which went to the Elks in the categories of nutrition and diet and training camp.

With grades across the eight categories averaged to create aggregate scores, the CFL’s nine teams rank as follows.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats — B (3.00)

Saskatchewan Roughriders — B (3.00)

Ottawa Redblacks — B- (2.83)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers — B- (2.79)

Toronto Argonauts — B- (2.67)

Montreal Alouettes — C+ (2.25)

Calgary Stampeders — C- (1.75)

B.C. Lions — C- (1.67)

Edmonton Elks — D+ (1.46)

“The CFLPA report card initiative is about empowering our players and elevating the standards across the league,” said CFLPA president Solomon Elimimian in a statement. “By sharing their honest feedback, the players are driving positive change and fostering a better environment for everyone involved in Canadian football.”

Players were also given the opportunity to make general comments as part of the survey, which elicited positive and negative feedback.

One player in B.C. indicated the team needs a new training facility, saying the staff “does what it can” but the amenities are “unsatisfactory compared to other teams in the CFL.”

A Stampeders player took a shot at the team’s weight room, claiming, “Most players have to get a gym membership to get a real workout during the season.” Multiple players also complained about the turf at McMahon Stadium, though these comments were made before the team announced that the surface is being replaced this off-season.

Two members of the Elks provided negative comments regarding nutrition, with one writing, “Cold pizza isn’t good enough.” A different player expressed optimism about conditions improving as a result of the team’s sale to local construction magnate Larry Thompson, writing, “A lot has been promised with the new ownership.”

One player in Saskatchewan called the food “pretty poor,” claiming that other teams, including Toronto, have “way better options.” The individual also raised concerns about the availability of medical staff. Another player echoed those concerns, writing, “We need more athletic trainers.”

The Blue Bombers received mostly positive comments but there were multiple complaints about team travel. “Our plane is terrible and falling apart,” wrote one player, while another player claimed the aircraft lacks seating and legroom, adding, “Everybody I know on the team dreads the away games.”

Hamilton received the most positive comments, though one player took issue with how practices are scheduled during the bye week. Another suggested that players’ families and significant others should be given a place to watch games together instead of being isolated, which allows fans to make unwanted remarks.

The Argonauts received a complaint about equipment. One player wrote, “It shouldn’t be a hassle to ask for a new pair of gloves or cleats.” The same individual claimed that he buys two pairs of cleats every season and isn’t reimbursed for the cost. A different player complained about traveling 30 minutes both ways to practice off-site.

One player in Montreal wrote they “feel compromised” when injured and “always have to utilize a second opinion.” The same individual complained about having to go off-site for treatment because the team lacks amenities “outside of a 20-year-old ultrasound machine.” There were also multiple complaints about players having to pay for postgame meals at home, though postgame meals on the road are complimentary.

No members of the Redblacks provided written responses to the survey.

The CFLPA wants the report card to highlight the league’s positive work environments and identify areas that are lacking, which they hope will improve overall working conditions. The results are also meant to help free agents make more informed decisions about where to sign when on the open market.

“We’re giving clubs an opportunity to compete with each other to provide the best working experience and working environment for our members so that they can retain and attract the best talent,” interim executive director Peter Dyakowski told 3DownNation. “When you look at the scores, there are some rough correlations with on-field success, which shouldn’t be a big surprise.”

The CFLPA developed its survey with the help of the NFLPA, which launched a similar initiative in 2023. Unlike its four-down counterpart, the CFLPA elected not to have any categories overtly tied to facilities, indicating that would have been a “tough go” for teams with older amenities. They also insisted they weren’t looking to “set teams up for an impossible category,” though they acknowledged they may tweak the categories for next year’s survey.

The CFLPA survey was also graded on a “half-curve” to better honour the raw scores generated from the data. Dyakowski indicated that the NFLPA survey is graded on a true curve, which results in teams earning more extreme scores.

“This is just the first year that we’re doing it, so think of this as like a baseline,” said Dyakowski. “We’re going to do it again in 2025 and in 2026, so a lot of teams are going to have opportunities to look at the areas where they can provide improved player experiences and improve resources to players that are going to be reflected and celebrated in their grades.”

“We had a lot of really positive feedback that the [players] liked the opportunity (to fill out the survey). They could speak freely. Sometimes, it’s a little bit uncomfortable voicing your concerns in a highly, highly competitive workplace like ours because sometimes the difference between you and the next guy vying for your job might be kinda slim and you don’t want to tilt the scales.”

“A lot of the areas we highlighted are areas that teams can improve on a CFL budget and they’re probably areas — even those teams that graded poorly — where they’re trying to do something and this is just a signal that, ‘Hey, you need to try a little harder or try something a little bit different or talk to the teams who scored really well and see what they’re doing.'”

“Hopefully, we’re looking at this next year and we’re seeing way more As and Bs than Cs and Ds. We’ve only got a couple of Fs, which is terrific, and hopefully we’ll end up with zero next year.”

3DownNation offered all nine CFL teams and the league office a chance to comment on the report card. Any statements provided will be added to this article.

Below are detailed descriptions for each of the eight categories as defined by the CFLPA.

Football Operations:

Players were asked about their relationships with their head coach, coaching staff, and video staff; their team activity scheduling; and their team’s adherence to CBA provisions including those relating to padded practices and practice times.

Equipment:

Players were asked if they were required to pay for any necessary football equipment including gloves, mouthguards, and cleats; if they were given appropriate helmet choice; about the condition of their issued equipment; and about the general knowledge and helpfulness/availability of their equipment staff.

Management/Administration:

Players were asked if they had ever been requested to renegotiate an existing contract for less total compensation; if CFL and CFLPA all-star bonuses were offered during contract negotiation; about the availability of their club’s financial department staff; if paid appearances and/or employment opportunities outside of football have been offered to the player; about the quality of seats provided for home game tickets; and about their comfort addressing concerns with their club’s management.

Training and Medical Staff:

Players were asked if their club had adequate levels of medical staff; if therapy was offered at adequate times in and out of season; about their perceived quality of care; about the availability of massage and chiropractic therapy; about the quality of their club work out facilities; and about the availability and expertise of the strength and conditioning coach.

Treatment of Families:

Players were asked if their club offered services and support for wives and children including assistance in sourcing housing, childcare, open work permits for Americans, and medical and mental health services; and if family gameday facilities were provided.

Nutrition and Diet:

Players were asked what meals their club provides and about the quality of those meals; if they were charged for those meals; about the availability of a club dietician; and about the quality, quantity, and adequacy of nutritional supplements provided.

Team Travel:

Players were asked about the quality of their club’s travel arrangements; if the timing of flights allowed for adequate post-game rest and recovery; about reimbursements for any travel-related expenses; and, if applicable, about travel during the practice week to off-site facilities.

Training Camp:

Players were asked about the quality of their housing during training camp; if they had to share a room during training camp; about the quality of their meals during training camp; and if their club adhered to CBA practice time and padded practice requirements during training camp.