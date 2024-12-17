Canadian receiver Ajou Ajou works out for Indianapolis Colts

Canadian receiver Ajou Ajou worked out for the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, per sources.

As a CFL rookie in 2024, Ajou recorded 20 receptions for 307 yards with two touchdowns in 12 games. He injured his knee in Week 16 against the Calgary Stampeders and did not suit up again this past season.

Green and White head coach Corey Mace and Ajou have known each other since 2019 when he went to Clearwater International Academy in Florida for his final high school season. Ajou was roommates with Jevaun Jacobsen, Mace’s little brother.

The six-foot-three, 218-pound pass catcher began his collegiate football career at Clemson University (2020-2022) where he dressed for 22 games, recording eight receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown.

Then he transferred to South Florida University in 2022, played one game and missed the rest of the season due to a groin injury. Ajou spent 2023 at Garden City Community College where he suited up for seven games with the Broncbusters, registering 17 receptions for 186 yards and two touchdowns.

The Brooks, Alta. native was selected in the seventh round, 59th overall during the 2024 CFL Draft. Ajou is under contract with the Riders through 2026 and also worked out for the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.

The NFL workout window has commenced, opening on Nov. 18 and closing on Feb. 11, 2025, at 12:01 p.m. EST. The window for CFL players to sign with NFL teams opens Jan. 6, 2025 and ends Feb. 11, 2025, at 12:01 p.m. EST.