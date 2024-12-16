Toronto Argonauts sign former Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ DB Donald Rutledge Jr.

The Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive back Donald Rutledge Jr. following a stint in the UFL.

The six-foot-one, 215-pound native of Bronx, N.Y. played 16 regular season games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2022, recording 58 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, two sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble. He was the team’s starter at strong-side linebacker for most of the season before being replaced by Alden Darby.

The 27-year-old spent the past two seasons with the Houston Gamblers, recording 95 tackles and one interception. He has previously been a member of the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals.

The Argonauts have already been anointed as the favourites to win the 2025 Grey Cup by oddsmakers.