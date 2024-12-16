Ottawa Redblacks sign Canadian FB Marco Dubois to two-year contract extension

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed Canadian fullback Marco Dubois to a two-year contract extension, tying him to the team through 2026.

The 29-year-old native of LaSalle, Que. caught two passes for 27 yards and made seven special teams tackles this past season, his sixth in the nation’s capital.

“We are delighted to have Marco with us through 2026,” said head coach Bob Dyce in a statement. “The leadership and work ethic that he brings to our facility on a daily basis are key assets for our football club.”

Dubois was originally a second-round pick out of Université Laval in the 2018 CFL Draft. He has played 101 career games over six seasons with the team, recording 20 catches for 293 yards and one touchdown, one carry for one yard, and 27 special teams tackles.