Ottawa Redblacks extend Canadian OL Zack Pelehos through 2026

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed Canadian offensive lineman Zack Pelehos to a contract extension through 2026. He was a pending free agent.

“Zack has made tremendous strides in his development and demonstrated this through his performance this season,” said head coach Bob Dyce in a statement. “We are excited to welcome him back for another two years, and continue to watch him grow.”

The six-foot-six, 300-pound blocker was the second overall pick in the 2022 CFL Draft and has since played 38 regular season games for the Redblacks. He made 14 starts at right tackle this past season, plus Ottawa’s loss to the Toronto Argonauts in the East Semi-Final.

The 25-year-old native of Gananoque, Ont. played collegiately at the University of Ottawa where he was named a first-team OUA all-star in 2021. Pelehos was also named the Gee-Gees’ Most Valuable Player that year.