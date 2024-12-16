New York Jets interview Canadian-raised Thomas Dimitroff for GM job

The New York Jets interviewed Thomas Dimitroff for their vacant general manager position on Monday.

The 58-year-old most recently served as the general manager of the Atlanta Falcons from 2008 to 2020. He posted a 113-93 regular season record, four playoff wins, and one Super Bowl appearance. He was named the NFL’s Executive of the Year in 2008 and 2010.

The native of Barberton, Ohio was raised primarily in Southern Ontario and played defensive back at the University of Guelph where he’d previously served as the equipment manager. He started his career in personnel with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, serving as their Canadian scouting coordinator in 1990 and 1991.

Dimitroff spent one year in the World League of American Football in 1992 before moving on to NFL stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, and New England Patriots. He won two Super Bowls while serving as New England’s director of college scouting.

Dimitroff’s father, Thomas Dimitroff Sr., played two seasons at quarterback for the Ottawa Rough Riders during the 1950s and later coached for the Rough Riders, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and at the University of Guelph.

The Jets have been without a general manager since Joe Douglas was fired in November following a 3-8 start to the season. He’d been with the team since 2019.