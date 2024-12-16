Pittsburgh Steelers work out Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ DB Tyrell Ford: sources

Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ defensive back Tyrell Ford worked out for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, per sources.

The 26-year-old was named All-CFL at cornerback this past season when he made 51 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, and seven interceptions. He is set to become a CFL free agent in February.

The native of Niagara Falls, Ont. was a second-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft out of the University of Waterloo. He signed with the Blue Bombers after attending minicamps with the Steelers and New York Jets and recorded three defensive tackles and 10 special teams tackles during his rookie season, making one start.

The five-foot-eleven, 188-pound defender, who is the twin brother of Edmonton Elks’ quarterback Tre Ford, received renewed NFL interest in 2023. He worked out for the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Cincinnati Bengals. He eventually signed with the Packers, though he was released at the conclusion of training camp.

Ford has already worked out for the New Orleans Saints this off-season.

All CFL players are eligible to work out for NFL teams through Feb. 11, 2025, but can’t sign contracts until Jan. 6, 2025.

Editor’s note: a previous version of this article briefly stated that Ford worked out for the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, though he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers.