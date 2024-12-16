Former CFL DB Qwan’tez Stiggers makes first NFL start with New York Jets

Former CFL award-winner Qwan’tez Stiggers made his first career NFL start on Sunday for the New York Jets.

The rookie was forced into action when veteran cornerbacks D.J. Reed (groin) and Brandin Echols (shoulder) were unable to play due to injury, leaving a starting spot open opposite perennial All-Pro selection Sauce Gardner. He made four solo tackles and one assisted tackle in New York’s 32-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 22-year-old was a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft following a standout season in the CFL as a member of the Toronto Argonauts in 2023. He played 15 games at boundary cornerback for the Boatmen, recording 53 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, and five interceptions. He was named All-East Division and became the first defensive back to be named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie since 1998.

Stiggers didn’t attend college due to the sudden death of his father, starting his professional career in the Fan Controlled Football League before making his way to the CFL. He became the first player drafted directly from the CFL to the NFL since Jermaine Haley, who was taken in the seventh round of the 1999 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, and the fourth player in the common era to be drafted into the NFL with no collegiate experience.

The native of Atlanta, Ga. has spent his rookie season with the Jets playing primarily on special teams. He played 37 percent of New York’s defensive snaps against the Jaguars, more than tripling his season-long total.

The win improved New York’s record to 4-10, putting them third in the AFC East.