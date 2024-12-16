Denver Broncos host 11 CFL players for NFL workout

The Denver Broncos hosted a CFL-packed workout on Saturday, bringing in receivers Ajou Ajou, Ayden Eberhardt, and Makai Polk, offensive lineman Logan Ferland, defensive linemen Brandon Barlow, Elliott Brown, and Jonah Tavai, and linebackers A.J. Allen, Michael Ayers, Isaac Darkangelo, and Davion Taylor. The news was reported by Aaron Wilson.

Ajou caught 20 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns during his rookie season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The six-foot-three, 218-pound native of Brooks, Alta. fell to the seventh round of the 2024 CFL Draft but appears to be proving his doubters wrong. Ajou, who started his collegiate career at Clemson University, will turn 23 next month.

Eberhardt became a full-time starter for the B.C. Lions this past season, making 41 receptions for 639 yards and two touchdowns. The six-foot-one, 200-pound native of Loveland, Co. first joined the team in 2023 following his collegiate career at the University of Wyoming, making five catches for 69 yards as a rookie.

Polk was named All-East Division as a rookie this past season after making 61 catches for 1,024 yards as a member of the Toronto Argonauts, helping the team win the 111th Grey Cup. The six-foot-three, 197-pound native of Richmond, Calif. has already worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders this off-season.

Ferland was named All-CFL as a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders this past season, starting games at tackle, guard, and centre. The 27-year-old native of Melfort, Sask. has been with the Riders since 2019 following a four-year stint with the Regina Thunder of the Canadian Junior Football League.

Barlow played all 18 regular season games for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2024 and recorded 40 tackles, five sacks, and one forced fumble during his first season with the team. The 26-year-old previously played with the Toronto Argonauts, making 30 defensive tackles, nine sacks, and two forced fumbles as a rotational player in 2023.

Brown had a breakout season with the Edmonton Elks this past year, making 44 defensive tackles, eight sacks, and one forced fumble over 18 regular season games. The six-foot-four, 225-pound native of Odenton, Md. played nine games as a CFL rookie in 2023, recording 10 tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble.

Tavai made 12 defensive tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble over 11 regular season games with the Lions this past year, his first with the team. The five-foot-ten, 283-pound native of Inglewood, Calif. is the younger brother of former CFL defensive lineman J. R. Tavai, who played with Ottawa, B.C., and Hamilton.

Allen tied for the CFL lead with 22 special teams tackles this past season as a member of the Roughriders. The 26-year-old product of the University of Guelph also played meaningful snaps on defence, recording seven tackles and one interception returned for a touchdown. He is a pending CFL free agent.

Ayers made 11 defensive tackles, 17 special teams tackles, one sack, and one interception with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this past season, his first in the CFL. The six-foot-two, 220-pound native of Columbus, Ohio played collegiately at Ashland University.

Darkangelo recorded 35 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, and one forced fumble over eight regular season games with the Argonauts in 2024, winning the Grey Cup as a CFL rookie. The University of Illinois product has previously been a member of the Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders.

Taylor made 39 defensive tackles, 12 special teams tackles, and three forced fumbles over 17 regular season games with the Ottawa Redblacks. The six-foot, 226-pound defender joined the team this past off-season after originally being a third-round NFL draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020.

Barlow and Allen’s workouts were previously reported by 3DownNation.