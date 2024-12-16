Canadian receiver Ajou Ajou, punter Jake Julien work out for Pittsburgh Steelers

Canadian receiver Ajou Ajou and national punter Jake Julien worked out for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, per sources.

The six-foot-three, 218-pound Ajou caught 20 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns during his rookie season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2024. The Brooks, Alta. native was selected in the seventh round during the 2024 CFL Draft. He started his collegiate career at Clemson University and will turn 23 years old in January.

Julien had a historic season in 2024, earning All-CFL honours after breaking Super Bowl-winner Jon Ryan’s record for single-season punting average by more than three yards. He punted 107 times for 5,773 yards, leading the league in both gross average (54.0 yards) and net average (40.0 yards). He also tied for the CFL lead with eight punts inside the 10-yard-line and recorded 15 singles, including a memorable game-winner in overtime.

The NFL workout window has commenced, opening on Nov. 18 and closing on Feb. 11, 2025, at 12:01 p.m. EST. The window for CFL players to sign with NFL teams opens Jan. 6, 2025 and ends Feb. 11, 2025, at 12:01 p.m. EST.

Ajou is under contract with the Riders through 2026 and also worked out for the Denver Broncos this offseason. Julien is under contract with the Elks through 2025 and also worked out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos.