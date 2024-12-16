Toronto Argonauts open as betting favourites to win 2025 Grey Cup

It’s been nearly a month since the Toronto Argonauts upset the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 41-24 to win the 111th Grey Cup, which means it’s time to look forward to next season.

The 112th Grey Cup will be played at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, bringing it to the Manitoba capital for the first time in a decade. The Blue Bombers have qualified for the CFL’s championship game five straight times, losing the past three, but have never played in one on home soil over nearly a century of club history.

According to oddsmakers, however, it’s the Argonauts who are the current favourites to win next year’s Grey Cup, which would give the team three titles in four years.

Below are all nine CFL teams ranked from shortest to longest odds to win next year’s title.

Toronto Argonauts +275

The reigning champions have won two of the last three Grey Cups and oddsmakers like their chances of making it three of the last four. Chad Kelly is expected to be ready well before the start of next season after suffering a broken leg in the East Final, which bodes well for their chances. Toronto has some key pending free agents who will need to be re-signed, including running back Ka’Deem Carey, defensive lineman Jake Ceresna, and linebacker Wynton McManis, but the team proved this past season that it can lose star players and still win.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers +370

It comes as no surprise to see Winnipeg near the top of the odds after five straight Grey Cup appearances. Though the poor start to last season and three straight championship losses could bring some pause, there is still an abundance of talent on the roster. The Blue Bombers have to retain that talent with their big-name pending free agents and find a new offensive coordinator after Buck Pierce joined the B.C. Lions as head coach, but putting your eggs in Winnipeg’s basket has proven to be wise in the past.

Montreal Alouettes +400

Last year’s best regular season team finds themselves third in the odds. The Alouettes have built up one of the league’s best defences, which propelled them to a Grey Cup in 2023. However, it was the offence that held the team back from repeating last season, giving up six turnovers and settling for field goals in the East Final against Toronto. One key thing has already changed since the end of the 2024 season as Davis Alexander signed a new contract, all but ensuring he will be the team’s new starting quarterback.

B.C. Lions +650

Rick Campbell is out and Buck Pierce is in as head coach in Vancouver. The Lions also restructured their front office this off-season, promoting Ryan Rigmaiden to general manager and making former co-general manager Neil McEvoy the new vice-president of football operations. Pierce returns to B.C. after a decade-long stint in Winnipeg in various roles, including the last four as offensive coordinator. The 28th head coach in franchise history will get a chance to work with Nathan Rourke and Nathan Rourke alone, as the Lions also shipped out Vernon Adams Jr. earlier this offseason.

Saskatchewan Roughriders +700

In what was supposed to be a re-tooling year under first-year head coach and defensive coordinator Corey Mace, Saskatchewan turned into a competitive one, making it to the West Final. The run was propelled by the team’s defence, which was one of the CFL’s best, and they will look to do the same in 2025. There are pending free agents that will have to be brought back or replaced on that side of the ball, but one player they have already re-signed on the other is Trevor Harris. The 38-year-old has missed time in both of his first two years in green and white but has quickly gelled with offensive coordinator Marc Mueller.

Ottawa Redblacks +1000

The Redblacks made the playoffs for the first time since 2018 this past season and their reward was matching up with the Argonauts in the East Semi-Final, allowing 58 points and losing by 20. It’s a foundation to build off, however, as this team faced the second-longest odds to win the Grey Cup last year, moving up a couple of spots this season. The success was largely because of Dru Brown, who excelled in his first year in the nation’s capital. The first-year starter finished with the third most passing yards in the league as he and the rest of the Redblacks will look to build off of a successful 2024 season.

Calgary Stampeders +1500

There’s been a lot of change for the Stampeders after what was a disastrous 2024 season, finishing with the league’s worst record. Defensive coordinator Brett Monson (Toronto) and special teams coordinator Mark Kilam (Edmonton) have taken jobs elsewhere with Calgary having yet to fill those roles. Head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson will return, however, and he’ll have a shiny new quarterback after acquiring Vernon Adams Jr. for a trio of draft picks. The 31-year-old was the Most Outstanding Player front-runner before suffering a knee injury and will surely up the quarterback play in Cowtown.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats +1800

Despite having a finalist for Most Outstanding Player, Hamilton finished last in the East Division in 2024. Bo Levi Mitchell had a career year despite being benched in his second season with the Tiger-Cats, leading the league in passing yards with 5,451, which was over 1,000 more than second place, and 32 touchdowns. The defence will have to improve, which will be near the top of the priority list for new general manager Ted Goveia, but the Ticats have the least amount of pending free agents to take care of and their quarterback play is good enough to turn in wins.

Edmonton Elks +2200

Despite a revamped coaching staff and front office, the Elks find themselves at the bottom once again. The team will have a new head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator, with the homecoming hires of Mark Kilam, Jordan Maksymic, and J.C. Sherritt. Chris Morris and Ed Hervey also joined the Elks as president and general manager, respectively, this off-season. Despite a new owner, front office, and coaching staff, one thing in Edmonton has stayed the same: Tre Ford. Equipped with a fresh contract through 2027, the Canadian QB will look to lead a new era of Edmonton football.