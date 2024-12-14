Saskatchewan Huskies part ways with defensive coordinator Warren Muzika

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies have parted ways with defensive coordinator Warren Muzika and linebackers coach Tye Mountney.

Muzika was hired in 2017 when Scott Flory took over as head coach, helping the team win Hardy Cups in 2018, 2021, and 2022, plus two Uteck Bowls.

Four players received individual conference awards under Muzika, including defensive lineman Evan Machibroda, linebacker Ramsey Derbas, defensive back Nelson Lokombo, and linebacker Nick Wiebe. Lokombo, who is now with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, also won the Presidents’ Trophy as the top defensive player in U Sports.

The native of Saskatoon, Sask. played for the Huskies from 1994 to 1998, winning the Vanier Cup in 1996 and 1998. He was named an All-Canadian three times and a conference all-star four times, led Canada West in tackles in 1997 and 1998, and won the conference Defensive Player of the Year award both seasons. He also won the award at the national level in 1998 and the Bruce Coulter Award in 1996 as the Most Outstanding Defensive Player in the National Championship.

The 51-year-old played junior football with the Hilltops, winning the Canadian Bowl in 1991 and the CJFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 1993. He spent five seasons in the CFL with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers, winning the Grey Cup in 1999.

“I’d like to thank Coach Flory for the opportunity to work with such talented, passionate young men. It has been so much fun and I have enjoyed every minute of it. I am looking forward to spending time with my beautiful wife and kids cheering the Huskies on from the stands. Huskie Pride,” Muzika said in a statement.

“We would like to thank Warren Muzika and Tye Mountney for their hard work and dedication to the Huskie football program and the lasting impact they have made on so many of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff,” the Huskies wrote on Instagram.

Mountney won the Canadian Bowl with the Hilltops in 1996. He was named the game’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player and was also a member of the Huskies in 1994.

“I’d like to thank all the players, coaches, and support staff for an incredible eight years,” said Mountney. “It was a privilege and an honour to be a part of such a storied program. It was a thrill to work with and learn from some amazing athletes and coaches. I look forward to supporting the team next season as a fan. Go Huskies.”