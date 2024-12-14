Canadian QB Kurtis Rourke finishes ninth in Heisman Trophy voting

Canadian quarterback Kurtis Rourke has finished ninth in voting for the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

The Oakville, Ont. native has had a stellar season with the Indiana Hoosiers, completing 70.4 percent of his passes for 2,827 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only four interceptions across 11 games. The younger brother of current B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke was also named a finalist for the Manning Award, given annually to the NCAA’s top quarterback.

The six-foot-five, 223-pound passer is the first Canadian player since Chuba Hubbard to land in the top 10 of voting. Hubbard, who currently plays running back for the Carolina Panthers, finished eighth in voting while at Oklahoma State University in 2019. No Canadian has ever won the Heisman in its 89-year history.

In his first season as a Hoosier, Rourke has led his team to the first-ever expanded 12-team college football playoff, finishing as the 10 seed. Rourke and Indiana will play in the first-ever game of this new format when they travel to South Bend, Ind., to take on the seven-seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Before this year, the Canadian spent five seasons at Ohio University, beginning as a backup to his brother Nathan. Across 36 games, the gunslinger completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 7,651 yards and 50 touchdowns. In 2022, he was named MAC Offensive Player of the Year after leading the conference in completion percentage (69.1), yards (3257), and touchdowns (25).

Rourke is also featured in the top spot of the latest CFL Scouting Bureau rankings among 2025 draft-eligible players.

Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel, Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, Colorado’s Travis Hunter, and Miami’s Cam Ward were all named as the finalists for college football’s most prestigious award, as the winner will be announced on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8:00 p.m. EST.