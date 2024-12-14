Abbott’s 2024 NCAA All-Canadians: Defence

Over the course of 2024, 246 Canadians competed south of the border across all levels of American college football, with several taking on key roles. For the sixth straight season, I’ve tracked each player all season long to assemble my annual list of All-Canadian selections, highlighting our country’s best and brightest before bowl season begins.

As always, the team has been selected based on the quality of a player’s performance throughout the year and is not to be treated as an evaluation of their pro prospects or objective talent. While the strength of competition is taken into consideration, excellent production at a lower level will be privileged over average play for a larger program.

For the sake of readability, the 2024 All-Canadian team is presented in two parts. Yesterday, I unveiled my offensive selections. Today, we wrap things up with the defence.

Edge defender

First team: Akheem Mesidor, Redshirt Junior, University of Miami (Ottawa, Ont.)

Though he’ll go down as an edge rusher for our purposes, Mesidor’s impressive versatility meant that he saw almost equal snaps rushing from the interior as he did lined up against tackles. The results speak for themselves, as he sits in a three-way tie for the Hurricanes’ sack lead with 5.5 after missing the majority of last season with injury. Through 12 games, he has produced 31 total tackles, including eight for a loss, while generating 25 total pressures to earn a 72.9 overall grade from ProFootballFocus and the second All-ACC honourable mention of his career. Though Miami fell just short of the College Football Playoff, the six-foot-three, 280-pound defender will get a shot at the Pop-Tarts Bowl before deciding to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft or return for a final season of eligibility.

Ali Saad, Redshirt Senior, Bowling Green State University (Windsor, Ont.)

In his final collegiate season, Saad put together a breakout campaign that saw him more than double several key statistical metrics from his previous career highs. In 12 games for the Falcons, he amassed 37 defensive tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles, all while generating 19 total pressures. The rugged six-foot-three, 285-pounder sets a firm edge and generated 22 defensive stops — tackles which constitute a failure for the offence — according to PFF, earning an exceptional 79.2 run defence grade. He’ll bring that to the table again when Bowling Green kicks off the Ventures Bowl on Boxing Day.

Second team: Isaiah Bagnah, Super Senior, Brigham Young University (Lethbridge, Alta.) | Carter Maurice, Senior, University of Minnesota Morris [D3] (Boissevain, Man.)

Third team: Nuer Gatkouth, Redshirt Sophomore, Colorado State University (Edmonton, Alta.) | Wesley Bailey, Redshirt Senior, Rutgers University (Ottawa, Ont.)

Defensive interior

First team: Rene Konga, Redshirt Senior, University of Louisville (Ottawa, Ont.)

Many casual fans will be surprised to see LSU’s Paris Shand left off the first team but unlike the rest of college football, there is no SEC bias here. Despite playing fewer snaps, Konga just did more in his first season with the Cardinals, finishing with 18 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. The advanced statistics are more flattering, with the Rutgers transfer collecting 22 total pressures and earning a PFF grade of 75.0. With two of his most productive games coming against playoff qualifiers in Notre Dame and Clemson, a date with blue-blood Washington in the Sun Bowl should produce more success.

Elijah St. John, Sophomore, Long Island University [FCS] (Ottawa, Ont.)

Some might consider this a deep-cut selection but St. John is one of the most criminally underrated players in college football. Case in point, with an outstanding mark of 85.9 from PFF, the Sharks’ nose tackle trails only Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke as the highest-graded Canadian in the sport. In 12 games this season, he’s managed 40 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, two forced fumbles, and a blocked kick, all while generating 18 total pressures and 22 defensive stops. That’s as complete a resume as you’ll find for an interior defensive lineman — especially one in just his second year of eligibility.

Second team: Paris Shand, Redshirt Senior, Louisiana State University (Toronto, Ont.) | Nate Martey, Senior, Arkansas State University (Orleans, Ont.)

Third team: Muftah Ageli, Senior, Northwestern Oklahoma State University [D2] (Windsor, Ont.) | Ebenezer Dibula, Redshirt Senior, Bethune-Cookman University [FCS] (Ottawa, Ont.)

Linebacker

First team: Dariel Djabome, Junior, Rutgers University (Longueuil, Que.)

Some years, finding linebackers to fill this team is a chore. Not so in 2024, as Djabome headlines a group that is as deep as I’ve ever seen it. After playing just 85 defensive snaps a year ago, the true junior saw action on 703 this year and produced 102 total tackles as a result — the first Canadian to cross the century mark since Amen Ogbongbemiga in 2019. He added seven tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and 16 QB pressures while generating 44 defensive stops to earn a PFF grade of 72.2 and a third-team All-Big Ten selection. The six-foot-two, 240-pound dynamo will wrap up his year in the Rate Bowl on Boxing Day.

Jaylen Smith, Senior, University of North Texas (Hamilton, Ont.)

The Mean Green janitorial staff got a workout this season mopping up all the drool from CFL scouts passing through to look at Smith. Once just an elite special teamer, he has grown into a hyper-versatile linebacker who plays almost as many snaps as a slot corner as he does loaded into the box and allowed just 133 yards through the air on 313 coverage snaps. He’s no slouch physically either, earning third-team All-AAC recognition after collecting 97 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 35 defensive stops, 17 QB pressures, and an interception against Tulane. He’ll conclude his college career early in the New Year at the First Responder Bowl.

Second team: Dillon Schobourgh, Junior, Morehead State University [FCS] (Toronto, Ont.) | Darius McKenzie, Redshirt Junior, University of South Alabama (Ottawa, Ont.)

Third team: Nicholas Ciriello, Junior, Geneva College [D3] (Port Colbourne, Ont.) | Jefferson Bretanys-Desca, Sophomore, Lincoln University [D2] (Ottawa, Ont.)

Flex defender

First team: Ty Benefield, Sophomore, Boise State University (Vancouver, B.C.)

Heisman Trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty gets all the headlines on offence but defensively, it was a versatile young Canadian who led the Mountain West champions in tackles last year. A versatile chess piece who spent almost as much time covering the slot as he did flowing over the top, Benefield notched 73 total tackles, five for a loss and a forced fumble with 24 credited as defensive stops. He also added five pass breakups, and two interceptions to earn a PFF grade of 73.0 and honourable mention all-conference recognition. The son of former CFL all-star Daved Benefield will take centre stage in the College Football Playoff quarter-finals on New Year’s Eve, having earned a first-round bye and a ticket to the Fiesta Bowl as the third seed.

Second team: Matthew-Michael Assivero, Sophomore, Bates College [D3] (Ottawa, Ont.)

Third team: Callum Hyland, Senior, Southern Virginia University [D3] (Lethbridge, Alta.)

Cornerback

First team: Trae Tomlinson, Junior, University of Richmond [FCS] (Winnipeg, Man.)

Tomlinson has already put his name into the transfer portal and there is bound to be plenty of interest in the Winnipeger after another outstanding season that saw him earn a 78.1 PFF grade for the Coastal Athletic Association champs. The five-foot-10, 175-pound cover man allowed less than half the passes thrown his way to be caught, surrendering 268 yards without a single touchdown thrown against. In 13 games, Tomlinson also made 28 tackles and batted down seven passes for the Spiders, with opposing quarterbacks being held to a passer rating of 76.3 while looking his way.

Malcolm Bell, Redshirt Junior, University of Connecticut (Montreal, Que.)

UConn’s surprising 2024 resurgence was paired with some excellent play from their veteran corner Bell, who was limited to nine games due to injury. The six-foot-two, 185-pound DB still managed to produce 26 tackles, including one for a loss, and three pass breakups. In the process, he allowed a career-low 207 yards and no touchdowns in coverage, earning a 75.4 PFF grade and holding opponents to a passer rating of 83.6 when targeting him. The Huskies will finish their season in the Fenway Bowl, though it appears that Bell will not be with them after entering the transfer portal.

Second team: King Ambers, Redshirt Senior, East Texas A&M University [FCS] (Pickering, Ont.) | Nathan Casimir, Junior, Post University [D2] (Ottawa, Ont.)

Third team: Rhyland Kelly, Redshirt Sophomore, University of Minnesota (Winnipeg, Man.) | Ethan Yip, Redshirt Junior, College of William & Mary [FCS] (Surrey, B.C.)

Safety

First team: Jett Elad, Super Senior, University of Nevada-Las Vegas (Mississauga, Ont.)

Having spent the majority of his career to date playing the nickel, Elad rolled up to free safety in his final season with the Rebels and didn’t miss a beat. The All-Mountain West honourable mention made 73 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, five pass breakups, and one interception to earn a 73.1 PFF grade. The six-foot-one, 205-pound defender helped bring UNLV to the brink of playoff qualification with 25 defensive stops and will conclude his college career in the LA Bowl.

Josh Baka, Redshirt Sophomore, Kent State University (Ottawa, Ont.)

No team in college football was worse than the winless Golden Flashes but the emergence of Baka at strong safety was a rare bright spot. The six-foot-one, 205-pound defender led the team with 90 total tackles — 22 more than any other player — while adding 2.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. After producing a respectable 21 defensive stops for a bad program, Baka has understandably entered the transfer portal and will hopefully find a team capable of victory.

Second team: Devynn Cromwell, Senior, Texas Tech University (Toronto, Ont.) | Tremel States-Jones, Redshirt Sophomore, University of Rhode Island (Surrey, B.C.)

Third team: Cyrus McGarrell, Redshirt Junior, Northern Illinois University (Windsor, Ont.) | Benjamin Chombe, Super Senior, Oklahoma Baptist University [D2] (Ottawa, Ont.)

Special teamer

First team: Xavier Gaillardetz, Redshirt Sophomore, East Tennessee State University [FCS] (Trois-Rivieres, Que.)

Anyone upset over Gaillardetz’s omission from the offensive list can put their pitchforks and torches down. While the Buccaneers’ receiver would have made the third team after catching 13 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns, his contributions elsewhere merit more attention. The six-foot, 204-pound gunner made five solo tackles on special teams, earning a 76.8 PFF grade for his work in punt coverage. He also chipped in as a returner, fielding 14 punts for 133 yards.

Second team: Keith Bourque, Redshirt Freshman, Long Island University [FCS] (Varennes, Que.)

Third team: Pierre Kemeni Jr., Redshirt Junior, University of New Mexico (Milton, Ont.)

Honourable mentions: ED Dorian Royal, R-JR, Georgia State (Quebec City, Que.) | ED Carter Hooper, R-JR, South Dakota [FCS] (Toronto, Ont.) | ED Jacob Dugas, R-JR, Wooster [D3] (Toronto, Ont.) | DI Aamarii Notice, R-JR, Idaho [FCS] (Toronto, Ont.) | DI Natale Frangione, JR, Georgetown [FCS] (Ottawa, Ont.) | DI Chris Dixon, R-SO, South Dakota [FCS] (Toronto, Ont.) | ST Gideon Bedada, R-SO, Bryant [FCS] (Calgary, Alta.)