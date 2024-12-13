Toronto Argonauts sign former Edmonton Elks running back Kevin Brown

The Toronto Argonauts have signed former Edmonton Elks running back Kevin Brown.

The five-foot-nine, 205-pound back ran 101 times for 522 yards and caught 22 passes for 138 yards with the Elks this past season. He was eventually demoted to the practice roster after losing his starting spot to Justin Rankin.

The 28-year-old broke out in 2023, rushing for 1,141 yards and four touchdowns while catching 28 passes for 222 yards and one score. The Mount Pleasant, S.C. native’s first season north of the border came in 2022 when he tallied 486 yards and one touchdown on the ground with 25 catches for 176 yards through the air.

In college, Brown racked up 2,451 rushing yards, 623 receiving yards, and 24 total touchdowns over 31 games while at the University of the Incarnate Word. As a senior in 2021, he was named first-team All-Southland Conference during a career year after rushing for nearly 1,000 yards.