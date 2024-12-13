The top nine pending free agents the Calgary Stampeders should re-sign

The Calgary Stampeders have made Vernon Adams Jr. the new face of their franchise and signed him to a restructured contract, allowing them to focus on their remaining pending free agents.

There may be a wave of re-signings between now and the end of the year, given that any signing bonuses awarded could count towards the 2024 salary cap. The Stampeders had more than a few high-priced players land on the six-game injured list this past season, meaning their salaries were cap-exempt during that time.

Team president Jay McNeil has made no secret of the fact that the Stampeders will be very active in free agency, so the home locker room may be the place to start by locking up a few key pieces instead of letting them test the waters.

The Stampeders have already signed P.J. Walker and inked future Hall of Fame kicker Rene Paredes to a two-year deal, which is a good start in shoring up one weakness and retaining one strength.

Players are listed alphabetically by last name. Please note that “N” denotes nationals (ie. Canadians) and “A” denotes Americans.

LS Aaron Crawford (N)

With Calgary’s star kicker already back for next year, it seems like a no-brainer to get Crawford back on the squad, too. Good long snappers are hard to find and the 38-year-old native of Medicine Hat, Alta. is still as good as any in the CFL.

DB Branden Dozier (A)

The 31-year-old has been a jack-of-all-trades for Calgary’s defence since signing with the team as a free agent in 2020. He’s the only player from the defensive side of the ball to make this list, though there are some depth Canadian linebackers the Stampeders will probably want to keep.

Dozier brings substantial versatility as he’s played multiple positions in the secondary due to injuries or for ratio reasons.

P Cody Grace (G)

By his own lofty standards, Grace had an off year in 2024, but who didn’t in Calgary?

The 28-year-old has proven he can punt in all conditions and is fantastic at providing hangtime to allow his teammates to get down the field to make tackles. He also helps with the ratio, filling a Global roster spot.

RB Peyton Logan (A)

Logan is best utilized as a returner, but the Stampeders have been unable to find a suitable backup running back capable of staying healthy long enough to allow for him to stay exclusively on special teams.

If they can finally find that player, Logan could be an absolute game-changer in the return game. He averaged 13.5 yards — which ties Janarion Grant’s career average — on 40 punt returns last season and brought one back for a touchdown.

OL Sean McEwen (N)

Tommy Stevens scored 10 touchdowns in short yardage this season and did so not only due to his size and talent but because McEwen was manning the middle in front of him.

Calgary’s offensive line was not without its struggles at times, but the 31-year-old native of Calgary, Alta. wasn’t one of the reasons why. The three-time All-West Division selection and three-time All-CFL selection is still a top-tier centre.

RB Dedrick Mills (A)

Mills spent some time away from the team this past season for personal reasons but when he returned, he went back to being the freight train he’s been throughout his career.

Averaging 6.4 yards per carry and 10 yards per catch, the 27-year-old was an elite-level back who may have suffered statistically from game scripts that found the Stampeders trailing frequently, making him less useful as a result.

Despite the rocky season, Mills was still good enough to finish fourth in the league with over 900 yards in 13 games.

REC Jalen Philpot (N)

I hesitated to add Philpot to the list, but not because of his talent — I just don’t know if the Stampeders used him enough to convince him to stay.

With Adams under centre, there may be enough appeal to work with the ultra-talented quarterback who loves to throw the ball downfield. However, Philpot might just find himself to be the latest in a long line of Stampeders receivers who leave for perceived greener pastures at their first opportunity.

Cole Tucker’s off-season retirement could make this a double whammy for the Red and White, as they may lose two young Canadian receivers.

QB Tommy Stevens (A)

You wouldn’t think a quarterback who is expected to be third on the depth chart would earn a spot on this list, but there is simply no one better in the league than Tommy Stevens in short yardage.

Tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns with 10 in 2024, Stevens also scored the second-longest rushing touchdown of the year with a 69-yard trot against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in September.

Touchdown Tommy is the best in the league at what he does.

OL Zack Williams (N)

Canadian offensive linemen are worth their weight in gold, which is saying something considering how heavy they are.

The native of Winnipeg, Man. is just starting to reach his potential and, at 27, could be a mainstay along Calgary’s offensive line for many, many years to come.