Saskatchewan Roughriders sign American defensive lineman Alex Gubner

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Alex Gubner.

The 25-year-old heads to the land of the living skies after attending training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs after signing as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 draft.

The six-foot-three, 284-pound defensive tackle played all five of his collegiate seasons at the University of Montana. Gubner amassed 172 total tackles, 29 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks, four interceptions, eight pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and a blocked kick across 58 games.

The West Hills, Calif. native led the Grizzlies defence that allowed just 108.5 rushing yards per game, which was the fewest in the Big Sky Conference and the third lowest in the FCS in 2023. In his senior year, Gubner earned four All-American honours, including first-team nods from the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) and the Associated Press. He also captured the Big Sky’s Most Valuable Player award.

As a junior in 2022, he earned first-team All-Big Sky honours. During his sophomore season in 2021, he was named a first-team All-American by Hero Magazine and a second-team All-American by Phil Steele Magazine while also receiving a second-team All-Big Sky recognition.