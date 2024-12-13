Riders’ Canadian LB A.J. Allen works out for Denver Broncos

Canadian linebacker A.J. Allen worked out for the Denver Broncos on Friday, per sources.

The 26-year-old tied for the CFL lead with 22 special teams tackles this past season. He also played meaningful snaps on defence, recording seven tackles and one interception returned for a touchdown. Allen is a pending CFL free agent.

Through three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the Burlington, ON native has registered 47 special teams tackles and 32 defensive tackles to go with his pick-six in 42 games. Allen was selected in the fourth round, 35th overall by the Riders in the 2020 CFL Draft.

He played five seasons at the University of Guelph, capping his career by winning the Presidents’ Trophy as Ontario University Athletics most outstanding stand-up defensive player while being named an All-Canadian and OUA all-star.

In seven games during that 2021 season, the six-foot-one, 215-pound LB produced 58 total tackles, 29 solo, 29 assisted, six tackles for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles. Over his prior four seasons with the Gryphons, Allen made 63.5 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five-and-a-half sacks, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

The NFL workout window has commenced as it opened on Nov. 18 and closes on Feb. 11, 2025, at 12:01 p.m. EST. The window for CFL players to sign with NFL teams opens Jan. 6, 2025, and ends Feb. 11, 2025, at 12:01 p.m. EST.