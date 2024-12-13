MLSE chair Larry Tanenbaum among inductees to Canadian Business Hall of Fame

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment chairman and part owner Larry Tanenbaum has been named to the 2025 induction class of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame.

Tanenbaum holds a 20 percent stake in MLSE, which owns the Toronto Argonauts, the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC, the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, the NBA G League’s Raptors 905, and the MLS NEXT Pro League’s Toronto FC II.

The Argonauts have won three Grey Cups since the Toronto native took on a share of team ownership, including one last month at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver.

The 79-year-old, who is also chairman and CEO of Kilmer Van Nostrand Co. Ltd., will receive the honour alongside Ryan Beedie, president of Beedie in British Colombia, Jacynthe Côté, a chair of the board at Royal Bank of Canada and a former chair of the board at Hydro-Quebec, and Pierre Lassonde, chairman emeritus of Franco-Nevada Corp.

These Canadians will be formally inducted at the 2025 Canadian Business Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on May 22, 2025.

More than 200 business leaders have been inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame since it was established in 1979 to recognize those for their contributions. Each year, nominees are reviewed and chosen by an independent selection committee.

The annual CBHF induction ceremony and celebration is the signature fundraising event for Junior Achievement of Canada.