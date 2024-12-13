Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ DL Brandon Barlow works out for Denver Broncos

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ defensive lineman Brandon Barlow worked out with the Denver Broncos on Friday, December 13.

The 26-year-old played all 18 regular season games for the Ticats in 2024, recording 40 tackles, five sacks and one forced fumble during his first season with the Black and Gold.

Barlow suited up in 14 games for the Toronto Argonauts in 2023, starting two as part of a rotation that included Thomas Costigan and Robbie Smith. Despite not being a regular starter, he finished second on the team behind all-star Folarin Orimolade with nine sacks, adding 30 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, and two forced fumbles.

The six-foot-four, 260-pound edge rusher initially joined the Argos as a free agent in August 2022, dressing for 10 games as a rookie. He made 18 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, and one sack to help Toronto win the 109th Grey Cup in Regina, SK.

Prior to his time in the CFL, Barlow spent six years at Boston College from 2016 to 2021. In 50 games for the Eagles, he made 128 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Hamilton has Barlow under contract for the 2025 season, although like all CFL players, he’s eligible to sign an NFL contract this off-season.

The NFL workout window has commenced as it opened on Nov. 18 and closes on Feb. 11, 2025, at 12:01 p.m. EST. The window for CFL players to sign with NFL teams opens Jan. 6, 2025, and ends Feb. 11, 2025, at 12:01 p.m. EST.