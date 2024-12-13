Canadian offensive lineman Dre Doiron declares for CFL and NFL drafts

Canadian offensive lineman Dre Doiron has chosen to forgo his final year of collegiate eligibility, declaring for the CFL and NFL drafts, he announced on social media.

The six-foot-four, 305-pound lineman initially began his collegiate career at the University at Buffalo, spending two years with the program in 2020 and 2021. The London, Ont. native redshirted with the Bulls in his first season before starting 10 games at right tackle and appearing in all 12 in 2021. Doiron then transferred to Kansas, seeing game action in three games in 2022, 10 games in 2023, and one game this past season.

“I’d like to thank Coach Leipold for taking a chance on a kid from Canada back in 2020 and giving me the opportunity to come to Kansas in 2022,” Doiron said in a social media post.

“My time at the University of Kansas has been nothing short of amazing, and I can honestly say there is no place I would have rather spent the majority of my college years than right here in Lawrence. I’d like to thank my teammates — my brothers — without you guys, the daily grind would be so much harder.”

“I appreciate the work you guys have put in and I would not be who I am without y’all. Lastly, but most importantly I’d like to thank my family for being there with me every step of the way. You have seen me at my highest and at my lowest and have always seen my potential and motivated me to surpass even that. I am forever thankful.”

“With that being said I will be foregoing my final year of college eligibility and entering my name into the CFL and NFL Draft.”