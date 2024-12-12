Seven pending free agents the Saskatchewan Roughriders should re-sign for 2025

To say it’s an important off-season in Saskatchewan would be an understatement.

For the first time since 2013, the Roughriders are legitimate contenders to at least reach the Grey Cup. The team showed considerable growth under first-year head coach Corey Mace and the rest of the West Division — other than the Winnipeg Blue Bombers — is in a period of transition.

I don’t expect general manager Jeremy O’Day to approach this off-season like the club did before hosting the Grey Cup 12 years ago, but it should be busy nonetheless.

O’Day has already knocked one name off his list by signing starting quarterback Trevor Harris to a one-year extension. Harris also would have been the eighth name on my list, so we’ll go one fewer than my fellow contributors.

Here are seven more names I think the team should re-sign. Players are listed alphabetically by last name. Please note that “N” denotes nationals (ie. Canadians) and “A” denotes Americans.

DL Miles Brown (A)

Even though it was a tale of two seasons for Brown, there’s no doubt that he’s an effective man in the middle of the team’s defensive line.

I don’t think it’s unfair to suggest that the comments made by Winnipeg Blue Bombers president Wade Miller regarding Brown’s hit on Zach Collaros in the Labour Day Classic got to him a little. An unintentional low hit on Chris Streveler the following week only made matters worse for Brown, who only picked up two of his 13 defensive tackles after those games were done.

Even though Brown didn’t light up the stat sheet in 2024 — he also made two sacks and one forced fumble — he still played 18 games, plus both playoff matchups. He’s a high-motor guy who can push the pocket and the coaching staff clearly likes his game.

DL Malik Carney (A)

It was a big year for the 29-year-old native of Alexandria, Va., who was named to both the 3DownNation and Pro Football Focus CFL all-star teams.

Carney was strong on the edge of the Riders’ defensive line, racking up 26 tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble. He also isn’t just a one-trick pony as he’s effective in both pass and run defence.

Carney isn’t the flashiest edge rusher in the CFL but he’s consistently reliable. At such a key position, he’s one the team won’t want to lose.

DL Bryan Cox Jr. (A)

Anyone who flips off Blue Bomber fans has to be in the good books of Rider Nation.

Beyond that, the University of Florida product took a big step forward in his second year with the team following a stint in the NFL. The 30-year-old finished the season with 24 defensive tackles and six sacks.

The former Carolina Panther is one of a few newer faces who forced Mace’s hand as the season went on, earning more playing time. The Riders should expect even more from Cox in 2025.

OL Peter Godber (N)

For the first time in a few years, the offensive line wasn’t an issue for Saskatchewan in 2024, even though just about everyone missed some time throughout the season.

A big reason for the success of the line for much of the season was the play of veteran centre Peter Godber, who was often described as the straw that stirs the drink even as there was a revolving door of players all around him.

The native of Toronto, Ont. ended up missing some time himself and even though Saskatchewan’s Logan Ferland filled in admirably, it’s impossible to ignore Godber’s contributions since he joined the Riders in 2023.

WR Mitchell Picton (N)

It’s not too often that a team’s sixth receiver would make a list like this, but Mitchell Picton is that guy for the Riders.

Picton isn’t the flashiest receiver and doesn’t put up big numbers, but there’s no questioning his value to his hometown club. I don’t think it’s crazy to suggest the Riders missed him down the stretch when the offence was having difficulties closing games on their own. You could count on Picton to make that big catch late in the game for a first down. A touchdown to win? Picton. You get the picture.

The University of Regina product has often been described as too valuable to start due to his ability to play any spot in the receiving corps. While that’s perhaps not entirely fair to Picton, it says a lot.

DB Marcus Sayles (A)

The Riders still owe the B.C. Lions a thank-you basket or something for cutting Sayles in training camp.

After a rough first game in green and white, Sayles became Saskatchewan’s best defensive back behind Most Outstanding Player nominee Rolan Milligan Jr. Sayles feels like the kind of player Mace loves to have around with his ability to make plays.

The 30-year-old native of Alpharetta, Ga. finished the season second on the team in interceptions with four to go along with his 57 tackles and one fumble recovery.

LB Jameer Thurman (A)

Saving the best for last? Perhaps.

Not only is Thurman a “capital G” good middle linebacker for the Riders, but he’s also a heart-and-soul guy on defence. Thurman played under Mace in Calgary, and it’s clear that the coach and the leader of his defence are on the same page and work well together.

If not for a season for the ages from Milligan Jr., Thurman might have been the Riders’ nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player. His 76 defensive tackles were second on the team and he also recorded one sack, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries.

It’s hard to imagine the Riders defence without Thurman in the middle of it.