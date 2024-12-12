Saskatchewan Roughriders sign former NFL receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley.

The six-foot-one, 198-pound wideout was most recently with the Pittsburgh Steelers, spending time on their practice roster during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Bradley’s first NFL opportunity came when he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns following the 2020 NFL Draft. The Ackerman, Miss. native played in eight games for Cleveland between 2020 and 2021, hauling in nine receptions for 124 yards and returning two kicks for 49 yards.

The 28-year-old spent his entire five-year collegiate career (2015-19) at the University of Louisiana, recording 145 receptions for 2,177 yards and 20 touchdowns across 46 games. Bradley had a career year as a senior, registering 60 catches for 906 receiving yards and adding 10 touchdowns, matching his career-high set in 2018, which led the conference.

Bradley also returned 19 kickoffs for 400 yards with the Ragin’ Cajuns while also handling five punt returns for 34 yards. Bradley was twice named an All-Conference receiver and was named second-team All-Louisiana in 2019.