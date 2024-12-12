Las Vegas Raiders work out Toronto Argonauts receiver Makai Polk

The Las Vegas Raiders worked out American receiver Makai Polk on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old had a breakout season with the Toronto Argonauts in 2024, recording 61 catches for 1,024 yards and five touchdowns over 17 regular season games.

Polk was named All-East Division and added another 14 catches for 272 yards and one touchdown during the postseason, helping the Boatmen win the Grey Cup for the second time in three years.

The native of Richmond, Calif. went unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State University. He had NFL stints with the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants before signing his first CFL contract but didn’t play any regular season games with either team.

The six-foot-three, 197-pound target made 141 receptions for 1,524 yards and 12 touchdowns over three collegiate seasons at California and Mississippi State.

The Raiders (2-11) sit last in the AFC West standings.